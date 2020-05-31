Face shield donations sought
0 comments

Face shield donations sought

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) and Sound Decisions are partnering on a project called Operation Face Shield to get protective face shields where they are most needed in the community. Donations are sought to purchase the face shields.

A number of Sound Decision’s suppliers in the car stereo and audio equipment industry have come together, retooled and manufactured the shields. The community is invited to help RNW and Sound Decisions acquire them.

A donation of $7 to RNW covers the cost of one protective face shield; 100 percent of donations go to the purchase of the face shields. Donations can be made online at racinenw.com/donation.html. Make checks payable to Racine Neighborhood Watch, Inc. and mail to 800 Center St., Room 316, Racine, 53403. Include “Operation Face Shield” on the memo line.

Sound Decisions has spearheaded this project with a donation of 100 face shields.

The City of Racine/Racine County Joint Emergency Operations Center will distribute the face shields. The EOC, with its current and immediate outreach in the community, will place the shields with groups and organizations with the greatest safety needs.

Call RNW with questions at 262-637-5711.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Does 'Best Ever' game ever end?
Faith & Community

Does 'Best Ever' game ever end?

The husband has a "Best Grandpa Ever" hat. I happen to know that the same kids who gave him that hat also gave one just like it to their other grandpa. "Best" isn't as exclusive as it used to be.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News