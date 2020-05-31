Face shield donations sought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. (RNW) and Sound Decisions are partnering on a project called Operation Face Shield to get protective face shields where they are most needed in the community. Donations are sought to purchase the face shields.

A number of Sound Decision’s suppliers in the car stereo and audio equipment industry have come together, retooled and manufactured the shields. The community is invited to help RNW and Sound Decisions acquire them.

A donation of $7 to RNW covers the cost of one protective face shield; 100 percent of donations go to the purchase of the face shields. Donations can be made online at racinenw.com/donation.html. Make checks payable to Racine Neighborhood Watch, Inc. and mail to 800 Center St., Room 316, Racine, 53403. Include “Operation Face Shield” on the memo line.

Sound Decisions has spearheaded this project with a donation of 100 face shields.

The City of Racine/Racine County Joint Emergency Operations Center will distribute the face shields. The EOC, with its current and immediate outreach in the community, will place the shields with groups and organizations with the greatest safety needs.

Call RNW with questions at 262-637-5711.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0