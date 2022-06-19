Extension: Celebrate pollinators by removing invasive species

June is National Pollinators Month and Wisconsin Invasive Species Action Month. Although the targets of the two campaigns differ, they highlight a similar issue — the reduction of native species is causing environmental and economic harm.

People can celebrate both campaigns this month by replacing invasive species with pollinator-friendly native plants.

More than 80% of the world’s flowering plants need pollinators — insects and animals that transfer pollen from one plant to another. This pollen transfer leads to plants being able to produce the fruits, vegetables and nuts that sustain humans and other plant and animal life. In the United States, this translates to an estimated $20 to $30 billion in agricultural products annually. However, pollinator populations are declining due to several factors, including invasive species.

Invasive species are any non-indigenous species whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm, or harm to human health. Invasive plants, animals and microorganisms cost the U.S. economy over $21 billion per year between 2010 and 2020. Most costs were related to resource damage and losses to the agricultural sector.

Invasive species can succeed because they leave their predators and competitors behind in their native ecosystems. Without these natural checks and balances, they can reproduce rapidly and outcompete native species. Ways invasive species are impacting pollinators and pollinating plants:

Invasive plants can reduce the number of native plants available to pollinators.

Invasive plants can attract pollinators away from native species that are more nutritious and better food sources.

Non-native pollinators can compete with native pollinators for pollen and nectar.

Steps to improve pollinator habitat

Identify and remove invasive species. Common invasive plants to be on the lookout for in Racine County include garlic mustard, dame’s rocket, glossy buckthorn, Eurasian watermilfoil and purple loosestrife. These terrestrial and aquatic plants can be hand pulled in addition to other control methods. Be sure to bag and dispose of any plants that have gone to seed to prevent further spread.

The Southern Wisconsin Invasive Species Consortium (sewisc.org) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (dnr.wisconsin.gov) are two resources to learn about how to identify and control invasive species in southeastern Wisconsin. They also offer volunteer opportunities to remove invasive species on public lands.

Plant native species. After removing the invasive plants, replace them with native, pollinator-friendly plants like milkweeds, irises, wild bergamot, blazing star, culver’s root, or American basswood. Seeds and starter plants can be found at local plant nurseries or gardening stores.

Wisconsin Pollinators (pollinators.wisc.edu) and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/endangeredresources/nativeplants.html) are two resources to learn more about pollinators and for a list of pollinator-friendly native plants.

Monitor the site. Be sure to return to the site throughout the summer to see all the butterflies, bees and birds that will visit. And keep your eye out for returning or encroaching invasive species.

For more information on identifying and controlling invasive species, contact Scott McComb, the Southeast Wisconsin Aquatic Invasive Species coordinator at mccomb@aqua.wisc.edu or 608-890-0977.

Scott McComb is the aquatic invasive species outreach specialist for Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties with Wisconsin Sea Grant.

