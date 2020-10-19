Exploring impact of racial trauma is lecture topic

KENOSHA — The Carthage College Psi Chi Honor Society in Psychology will sponsor the Zoom lecture, "Race, Trauma & Somatics: Exploring the Impact of Racial Trauma on the Body and Relational Self," from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Presenter is Dr. Mica McGriggs who has a PhD in counseling psychology from Brigham Young University.

This talk will introduce the topic of racial trauma and its acute and cumulative impacts for both people of color and white folks. It will cover how trauma responses such as affect dysregulation and broken signal anxiety create disconnection from our ability to embody a values based life, and disconnect us from others and the movements we want to align with. Learning to recognize and regulate is the first step toward disrupting cycles of white-supremacist trauma.

Academic research by McGriggs is in the somatic embodiment of racial trauma, and her clinical work is primarily in mental health among racial and ethnic minorities. She consults, teaches and writes about intersectional diversity, equity and inclusion, and has contributed widely to the academic and public discourse on the intersection of race, gender and religion/spirituality.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0