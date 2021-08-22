Explore more of life through power of maps

Maps help us make sense of the world. Whether it is a smart phone app telling us the quickest way to get home from work, or a weather map letting us know a storm’s path; maps have the ability to make the unknown, known. They are representations of the real-world that help us explore, understand and interact with it. They allow us to see patterns, forecast the future and develop solutions.

Maps can predict where the next heatwave will occur so that cooling stations can be setup around a city. They can show us where light pollution is occurring so we can find places to more clearly stargaze. The possibilities are endless for maps and the information they can provide us.

Below are three online maps that show us how map can bring data to life and deliver new insight into our lives.

Three powerful maps

Flooding: Warming temperatures and increases in precipitation will result in more flooding for Wisconsin residents, according to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts. Flooding is already one of the most expensive and destructive natural hazards in the state. Knowing where flooding occurs is important for understanding your risk and to identify solutions to reduce it.