Explore more of life through power of maps

Maps help us make sense of the world. Whether it is a smart phone app telling us the quickest way to get home from work, or a weather map letting us know a storm’s path; maps have the ability to make the unknown, known. They are representations of the real-world that help us explore, understand and interact with it. They allow us to see patterns, forecast the future and develop solutions.
Maps can predict where the next heatwave will occur so that cooling stations can be setup around a city. They can show us where light pollution is occurring so we can find places to more clearly stargaze. The possibilities are endless for maps and the information they can provide us.
Below are three online maps that show us how map can bring data to life and deliver new insight into our lives.
Three powerful maps
Flooding: Warming temperatures and increases in precipitation will result in more flooding for Wisconsin residents, according to the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts. Flooding is already one of the most expensive and destructive natural hazards in the state. Knowing where flooding occurs is important for understanding your risk and to identify solutions to reduce it.
Flood Factor, floodfactor.com, was developed by the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Using data on past floods, current risks and future projections, the website provides an interactive website for the public to explore flood risk. On the website, enter a street address in the search box and explore the likelihood of flooding for your home now, 15 and 30 years out. The site also provides a score card, factors that impact flooding and solutions to reduce your risk.
Where you grew up: Growing up in poverty is determinantal to a child’s overall well-being and can affect their physical and mental health as well as their ability to achieve in school. Economic instability also increases the likelihood of addiction and incarceration. Knowing where and for whom opportunity has been missing is the first step to improve social mobility — the movement of an individual, family or group up or down socioeconomic levels.
The Opportunity Atlas, opportunityatlas.org, developed by Harvard University and Brown University, uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Internal Revenue Service to map children’s outcomes in adulthood by Census tract. Explore the interactive map to trace the rates of poverty, incarceration, household income or other outcomes back to the neighbor in which you grew up.
Getting outside in Racine County: Racine County is home to more than 20 lakes, two major rivers, 173 municipal parks, 33 county parks, 23 state lands and over 100 miles of biking, hiking and snowmobile trails.
To help people get out and explore, Racine County has developed a recreation gallery with maps of parks, 4-H clubs, dog parks, farmers markets and trails. Visit the Racine County website at racinecounty.com and select the “Maps” icon. On the next page select “Recreation Gallery,” and begin planning your next outing.