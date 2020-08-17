Exhibit features Ruble prints

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., announces the opening of a new temporary exhibit, "Masters of Their Era — Prints from the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Collection." It continues through Oct. 30.

The show, curated by Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble, features prominent regional and international artists significant to the advancement of modern printmaking. Features artists include Sigmund Abeles, Leonard Baskin, David H. Becker, Robert Burkert, Warrington Colescott, David Driesbach, Robert Indiana, Ed Paschke, Judy Pfaff and June Wayne.

Selections from the show, along with additional prints, will be donated to the Kenosha Public Museum. In gratitude to the Rubles for their dedication and generosity, the Kenosha Public Museum South Gallery will be renamed the Ronald L. and Mary K. Ruble Gallery.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

