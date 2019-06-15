STURTEVANT — Evinrude, an industry leader in outboard engines, announced the company will be the 2019 supporter of the Racine Zoo’s penguin exhibit. Evinrude is also supporting the zoo’s Li’l Explorers program, an initiative dedicated to enriching children’s education about the outdoors. In total, Evinrude is investing $10,000 to the community through the Racine Zoo so far this year.
“Evinrude is thrilled to support the Li’l Explorer program for the second consecutive year and we’re excited to expand our partnership with the Racine Zoo as the penguin exhibit sponsor,” said Tracy Crocker, senior vice president and general manager of Evinrude.
“At Evinrude, environmental responsibility is in our blood and integrated into our engines. That is why we are committed to investing in our community and supporting education that helps nurture the next generation’s appreciation for the outdoors.”
Li’l Explorers, launched in 2017, is a preschool education program offering hands-on educational activities, stories, music and interaction with live animals to create an innovative program. Through Li’l Explorers, children in the community are taught to care for and empathize with animals.
“The Racine Zoo is grateful to Evinrude for their continued support of our community programs and wildlife exhibits,” said Elizabeth Heidorn, Racine zoo executive director.
“Evinrude’s latest investment will help the Racine Zoo offer more Li’l Explorers classes and events to keep up with the demand and popularity of the program. Their sponsorship of the penguin exhibit will provide additional resources for upkeep and care for the exhibit and its occupants. Through our partnership, Evinrude continues to better the Racine community and demonstrates their allegiance to the outdoors.”
Evinrude has been an active community supporter in southeastern Wisconsin since it was founded by Ole Evinrude in 1909. Now, 110 years later, Evinrude continues to maintain its commitment to the community by investing in local and national organizations through donations and by providing volunteer opportunities to its employees.
For more information or to register for the Li’l Explorers program, go to www.racinezoo.org.
