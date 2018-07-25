RACINE — Christmas in July, a benefit for the a new food pantry called A Place of Provision, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. today at Christmas House Bed & Breakfast, 116 10th St. Local artisans will sell their wares and there will be a silent auction, door prizes, fruit buffet and smoothie bar.
A Place of Provision will be located at 1701 12th St. in an inner city neighborhood designated as a food desert by the USDA and just a quarter-mile from the banks of the Root River. The property was carefully chosen by Giving to the Nations, the nonprofit organization spearheading the effort.
Just a block from public transportation, the new outreach will provide a place not only for nourishment in the form of food, but also a place to be welcomed, to learn and even to find community.
“We’re not looking at it as just a food pantry, we’re looking at it as a place for provision,” said Pastor Lynn Nys, Giving to the Nations board member.
In addition to offerings like nutrition classes, free eye exams, school supply drives, community gatherings and possibly a Bookmobile stop, the “Place” will look to add services suggested by the community it serves.
Once the site of the former J & W Drive-in Restaurant, the building and surrounding property hold a host of memories for area residents, something Nys believes will help raise support for the food pantry.
The property holds the potential to be an environmentally sustainable and functional community green space. The area will also be demonstration area for storm water runoff solutions that can reduce runoff and erosion, create habitat for butterflies and birds, and provide natural beauty for the surrounding community. Root-Pike WIN partnered with A Place of Provision to create a landscape plan for the site to help accomplish these goals. The plan calls for a new 15,000-square-foot green space to be created over the former parking lot on the north side of the food pantry building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.