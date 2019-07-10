SOMERS — Imagine every child with books in their home. United Way’s Imagination Library program works to provide every child in the community a library of up to 60 free books by the age of 5.
United Way of Racine County and United Way of Kenosha County invites the public to support the Imagination Library at the event, A Garden Full of Books, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Petrifying Springs Biergarten, 5555 Seventh St. There is no admission fee.
Live music will be provided by The Brothers Quinn and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Petrifying Springs Biergarten will donate 20% of the evening’s sales to both United Ways’ Imagination Library programs.
In Racine County, Imagination Library is now celebrating 10 years. In recognition of this milestone, United Way of Racine County is raising $40,000 through a community match campaign. Thanks to the sponsorship of Lavelle Industries, Aurora Healthcare, Thrivent Burlington and Johnson Financial Group, every dollar raised up to $20,000 will be matched.
To learn more or to enroll a child in Imagination Library, go to UnitedWayRacine.org/IL. Racine County children under age 5 are eligible to participate. People can donate to Imagination Library by texting IL to 41444.
