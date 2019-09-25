RACINE — The Awesome Young Authors Awards Luncheon is scheduled to be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Infusino's Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive. Youth authors between the ages of 7 and 15 will be honored for their contributions to literature. They are:
- Alex Hart-Upendo, author of "Bullies, Bowties and Brilliant Alex"
- Madisyn Julien-Brooks, author of "Emjay Brooks Saves the Day"
- Isaiah Thompson, author of "I Keep Getting Mad"
- Mariyah Gray, author of "The Adventures of The Power Twins & Power Squad"
- Keiland Williams, author of "Big Brother"
- Naudia Greenawalt, author of "My Friend Linkin"
- Jordan Ford, author of "The Plane who Couldn't Fly"
- Josiah Love, author of "Angel Detector"
The event includes a lunch buffet and dessert bar, family entertainment, swag bags, vendors, author meet and greet session, book signing and youth author book discussion panel.
Guest speaker is storyteller Julia Witherspoon, founder and executive director of the Cops 'N Kids Reading Center.
Attendees are asked to bring a new children's book for the Cops N' Kids Reading Center annual book giveaway.
Tickets cost $25. Go to eventbrite.com or call 262-612-3986. This event is hosted by Victorious Women Magazine & Outreach.
