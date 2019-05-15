Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — AGAPE Creative Ventures will observe National Stroke Awareness Month in May by holding a Survivors Tea at 2 p.m. today in the Racine Room at Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St. It is for people who have been affected by stroke and those who are no longer stroke victims. The public is invited.

