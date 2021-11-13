Event grant applications available

RACINE — The City of Racine and Real Racine invite interested groups to apply for funding from the Special Event Grant Fund.

The goal is to help fund new events that will bring in visitors from outside of the area who are likely to stay overnight in an area hotel or motel. The fund utilizes 10% of the total room tax collected by the City of Racine. It is estimated that there will be approximately $31,500 available.

The program accepts applications from private, non-profit corporations and for-profit businesses for the marketing of events and projects which will occur within the City of Racine. They must be open to the general public, non-political in nature and be held in a venue that is ADA accessible. Organizations that were grant recipients in the past may apply, but preference will be given to first-time applicants. Especially of interest are events which seek to promote Racine’s culture. Specifically, promote the lifestyle of its residents, the history of the area, art, architecture, religions and other elements that shape Racine’s way of life.

The grant is to be used for marketing the event or project outside of the Racine metropolitan area. This is a matching grant fund, which means that the organization must at a minimum match dollar for dollar the amount awarded. This can be done either “in-kind” or by cash. The “ideal” event will be a first-time event, held over multiple days in the non-summer months that is likely to attract thousands of overnight visitors from outside of the area that fill hotel rooms.

Applications are available online at realracine.com/event-grant or at the Real Racine visitor center, 14015 Washington Ave., Yorkville. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. Dec. 1. The review committee will meet in December and the grants will be announced in early January. For more information, contact Dave Blank at 262-884-6405.

