Evening paddle, forest bathing walks at River Bend Nature Center

Evening paddle

The center is extending canoe and kayak rental hours on Tuesday, June 14, the evening of the full moon, so that people can enjoy the river at dusk. Launch time is from 5 to 6:30 p.m., return by 8:30 p.m. Paddling on this evening is by reservation only. The cost is $30 per boat, $25 for members. To reserve a canoe or kayak, email info@riverbendracine.org with the names of everyone in the group or call 262-639-1515. Canoes and kayaks are also available to rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fee is $40. Registration is required.