Evening paddle, forest bathing walks at River Bend Nature Center

CALEDONIA —River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering these events:
Evening paddle
The center is extending canoe and kayak rental hours on Tuesday, June 14, the evening of the full moon, so that people can enjoy the river at dusk. Launch time is from 5 to 6:30 p.m., return by 8:30 p.m. Paddling on this evening is by reservation only. The cost is $30 per boat, $25 for members. To reserve a canoe or kayak, email info@riverbendracine.org with the names of everyone in the group or call 262-639-1515. Canoes and kayaks are also available to rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fee is $40. Registration is required.
Forest bathing walks
Guided forest bathing walks are scheduled for ages 16 and older. Sensory experiences like feeling the sun on our skin, sounds of a stream or patterns of light through a forest canopy are examples of forest bathing. Also known as Shinrin-Yoku, forest bathing is a practice that originated in Japan where it is practiced to help reduce stress, anxiety and depression, and to lower blood pressure, boost immune function and reduce inflammation. Forest therapy guide Teri Knuese will lead participants on a slow paced meditative walk through the woods in an exploration of nature’s sensory experiences. Open to participants ages 16 and older. Sessions are:
- Walk from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, June 21, July 19, Aug. 23 or Sept. 20. The fee is $35 per session.
- Walk and tea ceremony, 3-5:30 p.m. Sundays, June 26, July 24, Aug. 21 or Sept. 18. The fee is $60 per session.
Reservations are required. Call 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendRacine.org.