Evening paddle at River Bend Nature Center

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is extending canoe and kayak rental hours on Wednesday, Aug. 18, so people can enjoy the river at dusk. Launch will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and return by 8:30 p.m.

The cost is $30 per boat. Reservations are required by sending names of people in group to info@riverbendracine.org or call 262-639-1515.

Canoes and kayaks are also available for rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Go to riverbendracine.org.

