Eric Johnson: William Horlick, and when malted milk from Racine was king

“Have this moment received cable from my secretary reporting your sad message,” telegrammed Horlick’s lifelong friend, fellow philanthropist William Henry Cromwell, to William Horlick, Jr. “You must all know that no words from me can adequately express my personal grief in the departure of your father, my lifelong friend and companion, whose very existence bespoke everything of amiability, large heartedness and rarest charm. His career is one of the noblest, most versatile and unique in the annals of our county and his name and fame is an inspiring example of integrity and fidelity to the civilized world. To your mother, sister, brother and all the family I send profound sympathy and share their sorrow.”

Horlick employees also wired condolences.

Telegrammed longtime Horlicks employee D.A. Fenton to widow Arabella Horlick, “I cannot tell you how deeply grieved I was upon learning of our great loss. I shall always miss him, but proud to have been privileged to know him and proud to have worked under his direction. His service to the world was a great one and certainly he was happy in the thought that that service had been nobly rendered. May he reap the great reward which should be his. I extend to you my sincere sympathy and may God lighten your cross, which I know is heavy.”