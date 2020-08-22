Equestrian scavenger hunt set Aug. 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — The 19th annual Mane Event, an equestrian scavenger hunt hosted by the Caledonia Conservancy, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29. It will begin at the historic Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road.

Teams of riders head out along a marked trail seeking specific scavenger items. Crossing guards along the way show items for each section of the trail. Upon discovery, the rider takes a picture and at the end of the ride they receive raffle tickets based on how many items were discovered.

Riders will be able choose a boxed lunch.

To register for the event or for more information, go to caledoniaconservancy.org/mane-event-2020.

The Caledonia Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust that covers more than 300 acres and includes walking and horse trails. There are activities for all ages from walking scavenger hunts to contests for youth ages 10 and younger. To support the Caledonia Conservancy, go to caledoniaconservancy.org.

