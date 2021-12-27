Environmental justice in Sierra Club is topic

RACINE — Sierra Club: Wisconsin Chapter is offering a virtual program titled "Environmental Justice in Sierra Club" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
Viewers will hear from Sierra Club leaders about how climate and environmental justice and social justice are interrelated. Panelists will discuss Sierra Club's work related to electricity, transportation, oil pipe lines, land, wildlife, water and how these environmental issues overlap with economic and racial justice.
To participate, go to https://go.evvnt.com/944292-0.