Environmental education workshops offered at REC

RACINE — The Root River Voyager Series, environmental education workshops for ages 9 and older, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St. Workshops are:

Registration is a one-time $10 fee. Advance registration is required; send email to rec@uwp.edu . Participants are not required to attend every workshop. Youth under age 18 must have a guardian present to participate. For more information, call 262-595-2912 or visit uwp.edu/REC .

The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.