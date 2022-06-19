Environmental education workshops offered at REC

RACINE — The Root River Voyager Series, environmental education workshops for ages 9 and older, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC), 1301 W. Sixth St. Workshops are:
- "The Basics of Canoeing and Kayaking," June 30. Learn the basics of canoeing and kayaking, including how to wear a personal floatation device (PFD), how to enter and exit a boat, how to paddle and steer and how to handle various scenarios in the water.
- Water Quality," July 7. Learn about water pollution, identify pollution sources surrounding the REC, use simple chemistry kits to measure water pollution and discuss methods to prevent it.
- "Root River Turtles," July 14. Learn about turtles living on the Root River. A canoe/kayak trip to search for turtles is included.
- "Fish of the Root River," July 21. Learn about fish living in the Root River and how to identify them. A canoe/kayak trip is included.
Registration is a one-time $10 fee. Advance registration is required; send email to rec@uwp.edu. Participants are not required to attend every workshop. Youth under age 18 must have a guardian present to participate. For more information, call 262-595-2912 or visit uwp.edu/REC.
The REC is a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and the City of Racine, with a mission is to provide community members with opportunities to explore the Great Lakes and connected ecosystems through recreation, education, demonstration and research. Activities at the REC are coordinated by the College of Natural and Health Sciences at UW-Parkside.