RACINE — The 10th annual RAM International PEEPS Art Competition will be on display April 11 through 28 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. Entries for the contest will be accepted March 21 through 31.
This popular, nontraditional exhibition showcases fluffy, sugar-coated marshmallow Peeps created by hundreds of artists from around the country. Artists of all ages are invited to welcome spring by creating art for the only museum competition of its kind in the world. Entry is free and open to all individuals, families, and organizations.
Each year, the show's popularity draws thousands of visitors to the museum, setting daily attendance records and inspiring nationwide media attention along the way. Families and children enjoy their opportunity to vote for the PEEPles Choice Award, taking their decisions very seriously, often lobbying for their favorites with RAM staff.
All 2019 entries will be judged by a panel of experts, based on creativity and best use or representation of PEEPS. Prizes will be awarded in adult, children's and group categories that will be announced during the artist preview and awards ceremony on Wednesday, April 10. Members of the media are welcome to attend this exhibition kick-off event.
For more information and the competition entry form, go to ramart.org. Entries must be dropped off or shipped to arrive at RAM between Thursday, March 21 and Sunday, March 31, by 4 p.m.
