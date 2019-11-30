Entrants wanted for Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade
0 comments

Entrants wanted for Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — Organizers of the Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade are seeking participants to help spread holiday cheer down Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 7. Hosted by Absolutely Waterford, the village’s Main Street organization, the parade attracts nearly 2,000 spectators to Downtown Waterford.

There is no cost to participate, but donations toward the nonprofit organization are appreciated to help offset the costs of the parade and activities, including free ornament and cookie decorating for children at Marty’s Fiesta Hall, 201 W. Main St., from 6-7:30 p.m.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 27. To download a registration form, go to absolutelywaterford.org and click on Winter Wonderland Parade under Upcoming Events. For more information, email Dawn Brummel, AW Main Street manager, at director@absolutelywaterford.org or call 262-534-9000.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Faith & Community

What's Going On

“What’s Going On” includes upcoming one-time events in and around Racine County such as breakfasts, dinners, car washes, rummage sales, partie…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News