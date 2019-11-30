Entrants wanted for Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade

WATERFORD — Organizers of the Waterford Winter Wonderland Christmas Parade are seeking participants to help spread holiday cheer down Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 7. Hosted by Absolutely Waterford, the village’s Main Street organization, the parade attracts nearly 2,000 spectators to Downtown Waterford.

There is no cost to participate, but donations toward the nonprofit organization are appreciated to help offset the costs of the parade and activities, including free ornament and cookie decorating for children at Marty’s Fiesta Hall, 201 W. Main St., from 6-7:30 p.m.

The registration deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 27. To download a registration form, go to absolutelywaterford.org and click on Winter Wonderland Parade under Upcoming Events. For more information, email Dawn Brummel, AW Main Street manager, at director@absolutelywaterford.org or call 262-534-9000.

