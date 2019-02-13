RACINE — Entries are wanted for the Downtown Racine Corp.'s 13th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be held Saturday, March 16.
The parade will officially begin on the corner of State and Main streets, proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall.
In partnership with 5kevents.org, the parade will be host to the sixth annual St. Pat's Day 5K at noon. If a 5K is too much for someone, race organizers are also featuring a Paddy's 0.08ish K. The race will begin at Pepi’s Pub & Grill, 618 Sixth St., and follow the parade route backwards.
The parade will begin after the 5K race.
To download a parade application, go to racinedowntown.com or email award@racinedowntown.com.
