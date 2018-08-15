Subscribe for 17¢ / day

ROCHESTER — The Rochester Area Historical Society will host its 14th annual Pie Contest and Auction on Saturday, Sept. 15, during Rochester's Day in the Country.

Pie registration is from 9 to 11 a.m. at Community State Bank, 201 W. Main St. After the pies are judged, there will be a pie and pro sport items auction at 1 p.m.

Rules for the pie contest can be picked up at Community State Bank branches in Rochester, Burlington and Waterford. For more information, call 262-534-2071.

