Enjoy artwork at Caledonia Conservancy trail

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy and Racine Arts Council the public to King’s Corner, 5 Mile Road and Highway 31, to visit and enjoy the nature artwork created by the young men of the Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.
There are 14 paintings located at the children’s learning center of the King’s Corner property. All are drawn directly from nature and include information about each for visitors. This is the first attempt at art for many of the creators. Here are some tips for visiting:
- There is a marked map at the King’s Corner visitor kiosk; people can take a photo of the map with their phone for guidance.
- Visitors should follow the walking trail to the Children's Learning Center. They will pass the displays for the winner of the Fairy Door contest and 21 Stump Street. At the fork in the trail, either way will lead to the center.
- It is asked that people remain on the walking trails only and follow the signs. The walking trail makes a loop at the west end in the pines and returns to the parking area.
- Equestrian trails cross the walking paths more than once; the rule is that if a horseman is seen, stand to the side but be visible, and don’t shout and speak to the rider as they pass.