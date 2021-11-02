Enjoy artwork at Caledonia Conservancy trail

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy and Racine Arts Council the public to King’s Corner, 5 Mile Road and Highway 31, to visit and enjoy the nature artwork created by the young men of the Youthful Offender Correctional Facility.

There are 14 paintings located at the children’s learning center of the King’s Corner property. All are drawn directly from nature and include information about each for visitors. This is the first attempt at art for many of the creators. Here are some tips for visiting: