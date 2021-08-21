Enjoy a salt paddle on the Root River

RACINE — Root-Pike WIN, Wisconsin Salt Wise and the Root River Environmental Education Community Center (REC) invite the public to attend a salt paddle on the Root River.

It will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the REC, 1301 W. Sixth St.

Participants will learn about the negative environmental impacts of winter salting and what people can do to help. The event will feature hands-on water sampling activities and an early evening paddle on the Root River.

Participants under 8 years old must share a boat with an adult. Participants will be required to wear masks while on land.

The cost is $10. For reservations, go to https://tinyurl.com/saltpaddle.

Rain date is from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

