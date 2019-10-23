{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Focus on Energy, Wisconsin’s statewide energy efficiency and renewable resources program, offers free Focus packs to residential customers of the 107 state utilities that partner in the Focus on Energy Program — and even ships the packs to their doorsteps.

There are six varieties of packs, each containing a different mix of energy-saving products, including LED light bulbs. Other items in the packs include faucet aerators, high-efficiency shower heads, pipe insulation tape and advanced power strips.

Homeowners are eligible as long as a Focus pack hasn’t been delivered to their home in the past three years. Renters must get their landlord’s permission to install pack contents in apartments.

Residents can call 800-230-4701 or go to focusonenergy.com to order the best pack for their household. The Focus packs usually arrive four to six weeks after the order is placed.

Focus on Energy also offers financial incentives for upgrades that do cost money but can drastically improve the comfort and energy efficiency of a home in winter like low-e storm windows, air-sealing, insulation and high-efficiency furnaces.

