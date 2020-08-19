 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Energy assistance program accepting applications
0 comments

Energy assistance program accepting applications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Residents facing financial struggles may be eligible for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides assistance for heating costs, electric costs and energy crisis situations.

Operating with federal and state funding, the program provides assistance to households across the state to help lower the burden incurred with monthly energy costs.

Residents may qualify based on their household’s previous month of income. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

The Racine County Economic Support Division is available to help Racine County residents apply for the program. Call 262-633-6000 to schedule an appointment. Residents can also apply for the program online at energybenefit.wi.gov.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listing

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Watch Now: Related Video

The creative and touching ways Ramadan is going virtual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News