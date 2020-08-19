Energy assistance program accepting applications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Residents facing financial struggles may be eligible for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides assistance for heating costs, electric costs and energy crisis situations.

Operating with federal and state funding, the program provides assistance to households across the state to help lower the burden incurred with monthly energy costs.

Residents may qualify based on their household’s previous month of income. The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

The Racine County Economic Support Division is available to help Racine County residents apply for the program. Call 262-633-6000 to schedule an appointment. Residents can also apply for the program online at energybenefit.wi.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0