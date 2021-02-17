Empty Bowls has a different format this year

RACINE — Empty Bowls is usually a day when the community comes together for soup, comradery and to find that special bowl to take home. Due to the pandemic, Empty Bowls will be held differently this year.

People will be able to purchase a bowl with a recipe included Saturday or Sunday, Feb. 27-28, at these locations:

Elements Studio, 416 Sixth St., noon-6 p.m.

Farmer’s Market @ 2210, 2210 Rapids Drive, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

An online auction of art created by local artists will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, March 1, and will close at 7 p.m. Friday, March 5. Auction items will be displayed online in advance at emptybowlsracine.org.

People can also support Empty Bowls this year by donating through the silent auction or online at the above website.

Funds raised each year through Empty Bowls benefit the Racine County Food Bank and Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization. Approximately $40,000 was raised in 2020.

