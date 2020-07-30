Electronic waste recycling event Aug. 1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A free curbside electronic waste recycling event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at 1427 Junction Ave.

This drop-off is for microwaves, freon and non-freon appliances, electronic components and parts, motors, phones, tablets, computers and LCD computer monitors.

People should enter Junction Avenue from 16th Street and pull up for curbside service. GreenLight E. Recycling staff will be equipped with masks and gloves to collect items. People will be asked to remain in their vehicle.

Document shredding will be offered for $8 per grocery bag and hard drive destruction for a $15 fee. There will be a $15 fee for LCD televisions and $7 per wood cased component. All fees are cash on delivery.

CRT and tube televisions will not be collected at this event. For more information, call 262-583-0548.

