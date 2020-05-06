Electronic waste collection May 16
RACINE — GreenLight E Recycling, 1427 Junction Ave., will host a free electronic waste collection event for residents of Racine County and the surrounding areas from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16.

Freon and non-freon appliances, motors and electronic components are welcome. LCD televisions will be collected for a $10 fee. No CRTs or tube televisions will be collected.

People should remain in their cars and let GreenLight E Recycling employees unload items. They should enter Junction Avenue off 16th Street.

