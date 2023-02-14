RACINE — GreenLight E Recycling, 1427 Junction Ave., is scheduled to host a free electronic waste collection event for residents of Racine County from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 25.

Accepted items include freon appliances (refrigerators must be cleaned out,) washers, dryers, microwaves, dehumidifiers, computers and parts, wires and cables, metals, tools, cellphones, lead acid batteries and motors, gaming systems, household electronics, water heaters and furnaces, and anything that runs off a plug, battery or motor. No CRTs or tube televisions will be accepted.