RACINE — The annual Eggstravaganza will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

Activities will include a hunt for six cluck-cluck doors throughout the zoo to collect candy, bounce houses, games, crafts and snacktivities, Easter egg and cookie decorating, egg dig, Hoppin’ Dance Party and Trunk Hunt (Easter style of trunk-or-treat).

Photos will be available with the Easter Bunny for a fee.

There is no charge for the event with zoo admission of $4, $3.50 for seniors 62 and older and $3 for ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger.

Proceeds go to the conservation and care of the Racine Zoo animals.

