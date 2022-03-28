Egg hunt event for special needs children

RACINE — Hope City Church will host its first SENSE-ational Easter Egg Hunt for families of children with special needs Saturday, April 9, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Participants will have the opportunity to hunt for 2,000 eggs and explore sensory areas in a stress-free, accepting space. Children with special needs, along with their siblings and parents/guardians can participate in this hunt.

The day will be comprised of four different time slots — 10-10:45 a.m., 11-11:45 a.m., 1-1:45 p.m. and 2-2:45 p.m.

Each 45-minute time slot will bring the children through the story of Easter while hunting for eggs. Participants will have an opportunity to explore areas of touch, taste, smell, sound, and sight through sensory driven activities. Some of the activities included cookie decorating, making egg shakers, exploring sensory bins and taking a moment to stop for prayer. For the sense of sight, there are even opportunities to hunt for eggs in a special blacklight room. Each station will have an activity leader, activity crew and sanitation crew to ensure a safe and clean environment.

There is no admission fee but registration is required. Go to https://bit.ly/38bHb9Z.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0