RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, a cooperative gallery located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., invites current and former public and private elementary, middle and high school art educators to submit one piece of their artwork for the annual “Racine Art Educators Faculty Show.”
Artwork may be dropped off at three locations: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Racine Unified’s Administrative Service Campus, 310 Mount Pleasant St., or Gilmore Fine Arts School, 2330 Northwestern Ave., or from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 14-15, at Spectrum Gallery.
Two- and three-dimensional art media is accepted. Two-dimensional work (drawing, painting, collage, photography, mixed media, etc.) must be framed and wired for hanging (canvas wraps with wire are also accepted). Three-dimensional work (sculpture, ceramic, assemblage, etc.) must be ready for display. Video works are also accepted along with the media to show it. Artwork may be for sale or marked NFS.
The exhibit will be held Sept. 20-Oct. 6 with an opening and artist’s reception from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20. For more information, call 262-634-4345 or go to spectrumschoolandgallery.org.
