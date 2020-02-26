Eco-Justice Center to host anniversary celebration

This casual fundraising event will feature small plates from local restaurants served buffet style, a cash bar, coffee, dessert and live music. Also featured will be a silent auction of Eco-Justice Center themed gift packages, a program by Milwaukee’s Compost Crusaders, a special Eco-J video and a gratitude ceremony for the center’s founders.

The Eco-Justice Center of Racine is a 15-acre, renewable energy, organic teaching farm and home to alpacas, goats, chickens and other animals. Through its mission of Sowing Community for a Fertile Future, the center helps children to connect with nature and nutrition. The center runs a summer farm corps program for teenagers to learn organic growing practices, cooking and selling of produce. It also offers numerous day camps for children to learn about nutrition and food sources while interacting with animals.