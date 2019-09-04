{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — The Eco-J YMCA 5K Trail Run & Walk will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

This 5K fun run and walk course follows the Cliffside Park Trail System, which offers wooded trails and scenic views of Lake Michigan. The event will be chip-timed with live online results and tracking. Registered participants will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag and free entry to the Eco-Justice Center’s Fall Festival, which takes place next to Cliffside Park starting at 11 a.m. on race day.

Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers. The fee is $30. To register, go to ecojymca.5k.run.

