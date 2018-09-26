CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, is offering these events:
- The Inner Life of Animals Book Discussion Group, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 3-24, in the brown farm house. The discussion is based on the second book in "The Mysteries of Nature Trilogy" by Peter Wohlleben, the New York Times bestselling author of "The Hidden Life of Trees." It suggest what people learn about animals will change the way they look at themself and other animals. Participants are responsible for acquiring a copy of the book. To register or for more information, go to ecojusticecenter.org.
- Eco-Justice Center's 14th Birthday Party, 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4. The free party will celebrate the 14-year history of the Eco-Justice Center and to honor the founding sisters. Beloved volunteer Joe Weinzatl will be remembered. The public is invited to bring their favorite taco toppings and the center will provide meat, beans and shells. Cake will be served.
- "Trash into Treasure: Making & Using Compost," 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. A thorough, hands-on class about composting that will address how to build healthy compost, troubleshooting and using compost. Participants will take a close look at how the center composts food scraps and animal manure. Master composter Susan Obry will lead the class. The fee is $5. Call Sarah Ronnevik at 262-681-8527, ext. 2, to register.
