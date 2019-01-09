CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, is offering a book club from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6-27.
“Junk Raft: An Ocean Voyage & a Rising Tide of Activism to Fight Plastic Pollution” by Marcus Eriksen will be discussed. Eriksen, along with Joel Paschal, creates a "junk raft" from 15,000 plastic bottles and sets out to sail from Los Angeles to Hawaii. As the journey is shared, readers learn about the state of plastic pollution today, including the microplastics that are so prevalent in the ocean. Eriksen offers solid research that points to ways we can change the course of plastics in our world.
There is no registration fee. Participants are responsible for acquiring a copy of the book. Register at ecojusticecenter.org.
