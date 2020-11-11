Eco-Justice Center names new executive director

CALEDONIA — MaryLynn Conter Strack has been named the new executive director of the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road. She replaces Sister Rejane Cytacki.

Conter Strack has been the center's program manager and developer since May and was immediately drawn to its mission, land, animals and staff. Before that she was senior manager of enrichment programs for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee Education Department overseeing programs for the public and school programs.

As executive director, Conter Strack hopes hope to expand both programming and reach in the community.

The Eco-Justice Center's mission is to promote education and leadership through healing, justice and right relationship with all of creation. Since its beginning in 2004, those involved have built a green addition to the 1912 farmhouse, assembled a greenhouse and hoop house, constructed an Education Center, built a hermitage and created a tree house. Its vision is to sow community for a fertile future by running environmental education programs.

