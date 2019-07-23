CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, is offering these events:
- BONK! in the Barn, 6-8 p.m. Sunday Aug. 3. Explore the grounds and then settle in for poetry and live music in the barn.
- Farm to Table Dinner, for ages 21 and older, 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Attendees can enjoy appetizers and cocktails while exploring the farm, then be seated in the pasture near the gardens for the evening's outdoor meal featuring local, seasonal dishes made by Racine chefs including Sebastian's, Olde Madrid, Blue Bear, The Maple Table, Roberta and Butcher & Barrel. The $100 includes drinks. Registration is required.
- Eco-J YMCA 5K Trail Run & Walk, 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 15. This 5K fun run and walk course follows the Cliffside Park Trail System, which offers wooded trails and scenic views of Lake Michigan. The event will be chip-timed with live online results and tracking. Registered participants will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag and free entry to the Eco-Justice Center’s Fall Festival, which takes place next to Cliffside Park starting at 11 a.m. on race day. Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers. The event registration fee is $25 through July 31 and will increase to $30 on Aug. 1. To register, go to ecojymca.5k.run.
For more information or to register, go to www.ecojusticecenter.org, unless otherwise listed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.