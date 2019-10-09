BRIGHTON — The annual Eco-Halloween Hike will be held on a drop-in basis from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road.
Participants in this non-scary, family event will join a guide to hike the trails by the light of luminaries and jack-o-lanterns, and visit some characters and mammals.
People will park their cars at the entrance station and then hike to Shelter No. 1. They should visit the registration table to sign up for a hike time. While waiting, visitors can enjoy crafts and/or Halloween games, or stay warm at the fire while roasting marshmallows.
People should bring flashlight and strollers are not recommended. Dogs are not allowed. Hot dogs, chips, brownies, s’more kits and beverages will be sold.
There is a $2 fee for ages 5 and older. A vehicle park admission sticker is required and a daily sticker costs $8. For more information, call 262-878-5601.
Proceeds from the event benefit the park and its users.
