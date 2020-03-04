Eat pancakes and adopt a dog at fundraiser

BRISTOL — Job's Daughters Bethel 79 and Woof Gang Rescue will host a Pancake and Puppies fundraiser and adoption event from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 8, at Washburn Lodge, 8102 199th Ave.

The event is a joint fundraiser for both organizations, as well as an opportunity to meet adoptable dogs from the rescue group.

Breakfast tickets cost $7 for ages 13 and older and $5 for children ages 3-12 for all-you-can-eat pancakes. Additional sausage can be purchased for $1.

Job’s Daughters is a premier organization for young women ages 10 to 20. Members learn important skills such as leadership, organization, teamwork and self-reliance in a educational and uplifting environment. For more information, go to jobsdaugthersinternational.org or www.wijdi.org. For information on how to join Job’s Daughters, contact Heather Collier, Bethel guardian, at hcollier111012@gmail.com.

Woof Gang Rescue is a nonprofit, all-volunteer dog rescue organization based in Racine. Woof Gang’s goal is to place dogs in responsible permanent homes following a comprehensive adoption process. For more information and to see adoptable dogs, go to woofgangrescue.com.

