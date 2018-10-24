RACINE — The Racine Lighthouse and Maritime Preservation Society will hold an education night on the 1915 Eastland disaster from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, upstairs at Dewey's Restaurant & Sports Bar, 600 Main St.
Todd Gordon, a historian from the Port Washington Historical Society, will present the program. The Eastland remains as the largest loss if life from any shipwreck on the Great Lakes. It sunk in 1915 with the loss of 844 lives.
The fee is $5.
