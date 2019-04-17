Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave., will host its annual free Easter egg hunt and party from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 20, in the south parking lot. Children can search for more than 1,000 eggs, decorate cookies and enjoy crafts with the Easter Bunny.

