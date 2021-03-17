 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Easter egg hunt kits available March 27
0 comments

Easter egg hunt kits available March 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni, Mount Pleasant Police Department Community Policing Unit and Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department is offering Easter egg hunt kits.

The do it yourself kits are designed to bring the event to a person's home. The kits will include a set amount of eggs, candy and other goodies for each child in the family.

Kits will be available for pick from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27, at these locations while supplies last (rain or shine):

  • Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive (enter off 90th Street and proceed to front of building).
  • Lakeside COP House, 2234 Mead St.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Spice up your home with unique, budget-friendly art

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News