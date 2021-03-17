Easter egg hunt kits available March 27

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni, Mount Pleasant Police Department Community Policing Unit and Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department is offering Easter egg hunt kits.
The do it yourself kits are designed to bring the event to a person's home. The kits will include a set amount of eggs, candy and other goodies for each child in the family.
Kits will be available for pick from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27, at these locations while supplies last (rain or shine):
- Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive (enter off 90th Street and proceed to front of building).
- Lakeside COP House, 2234 Mead St.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!