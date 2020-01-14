Easing the transition for children into a blended family

In order to reduce the anxiety associated with change in the family structure, maintain as many similar expectations, routines and arrangements as possible between the two households. A child will feel more at home if there are fewer changes to their routine and environment. Try to tackle only one change at a time with all family members compromising during the change process.

As a family, determine which existing family traditions you will preserve and which new ones to start. This practice enables the child to recognize that both families have traditions that are important to them. Stepfamilies can build new traditions around activities or holidays that are not as meaningful to the prior family arrangement. For example, one family may decide that they want to start a tradition of their own on New Year’s Eve while the other household has a special tradition on New Year’s Day.

Have realistic expectations on how long it takes a stepfamily to form strong, affectionate bonds. A reasonable expectation is that all family members will be civil toward one another and treat each other with mutual respect. It takes several years for a blended family to function similar to how original families function, therefore patience is an important life skill to employ.