Easing the transition for children into a blended family

Approximately one-half of Americans have a blended family. A blended family is one in which two adults are in a committed relationship and at least one partner has a child or children from a previous relationship. A blended family offers an opportunity for new love, experiences and household life. However, a blended family can also create potential challenges and problems as spouses, ex-spouses and siblings navigate the new dynamics of the stepfamily.
Whereas, the adults experience excitement about their love and new beginning together, children oftentimes feel sad at the dissolution of their first family. Some children exhibit resentment because they have to live with a stepparent that has different expectations from their original parent. They may even feel that they are betraying their original parent if they form a warm, loving relationship with their stepparent. For example, they may feel that they are betraying their mom if they form a close affectionate bond with their stepmom.
Fortunately, there are strategies that spouses can utilize to ease their stepchildren’s transition into a blended family. Both adults should strive to provide a warm, supportive environment. The stepparent can be a loving, respected mentor to the child without trying to take the place of the child’s original parent. Look for activities the stepparent and stepchild can do together that provide an opportunity for bonding around a shared interest. Similarly, one can build the relationship around a shared experience. Doing an activity together provides a natural, and often positive, opportunity for each to learn more about one other.
In order to reduce the anxiety associated with change in the family structure, maintain as many similar expectations, routines and arrangements as possible between the two households. A child will feel more at home if there are fewer changes to their routine and environment. Try to tackle only one change at a time with all family members compromising during the change process.
As a family, determine which existing family traditions you will preserve and which new ones to start. This practice enables the child to recognize that both families have traditions that are important to them. Stepfamilies can build new traditions around activities or holidays that are not as meaningful to the prior family arrangement. For example, one family may decide that they want to start a tradition of their own on New Year’s Eve while the other household has a special tradition on New Year’s Day.
Have realistic expectations on how long it takes a stepfamily to form strong, affectionate bonds. A reasonable expectation is that all family members will be civil toward one another and treat each other with mutual respect. It takes several years for a blended family to function similar to how original families function, therefore patience is an important life skill to employ.
Expect that there will be discord and misunderstandings among family members. This is normal for most families. What is most important is how the conflict is resolved, with patience, understanding and mutual respect.
Blended families provide an opportunity for a new beginning, one in which family members create unique relationships steeped with tradition and loving respect. What is most important is that spouses work together to help their children feel at home in the blended family.
If you would like information regarding Extension programs or Helping Children Feel at Home in a Blended Family workshop, call 262-767-2929, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.
Pamela Larson is the positive youth development extension educator for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, Racine County.