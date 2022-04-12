Earth Day Invasive Race set April 24

SOMERS — Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network will hold a competitive invasive species removal event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, 900 Wood Road. Rain date is May 1.

The free team event is being held in conjunction with the Parkside Environmental Club and the Carthage United to Rescue Earth Club (CURE).

Each team consists of three players in the friendly competition. Each person on the team that removes the most invasives will win a $20 Visa gift card and some Earth Day swag. Participants will learn about invasive plants and how to identify and eradicate common invaders while increasing the health of local habitat.