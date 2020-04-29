Early childhood education is topic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — "No Small Matter" is the first feature documentary to explore the most overlooked, underestimated and powerful force for change in America today: early childhood education.

United Way of Racine County, Higher Expectations for Racine County and Extension Racine County invite the public to learn more about the importance of early childhood education by joining a virtual screening of this documentary from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. An online discussion will immediately follow the film.

Free registration is required to receive instructions for accessing the screening. In addition, childcare providers can receive registry credits for watching the film and participating in the discussion afterwards.

Viewers will see how the film uses poignant stories and surprising humor that lays out the overwhelming evidence for the importance of the first five years. They will also learn how our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families, and a slow-motion catastrophe for the country.

To register, go to UnitedWayRacine.Org/No-Small-Matter.

