CHIPPEWA FALLS — Wisconsin Women in Conservation (WiWiC) celebrates Women’s History Month by announcing that pioneering researchers Jean Eells and Rebecca Christoffel will headline the upcoming WiWiC Educator Network Conference on April 28 in Stevens Point.
The conference theme is “Lighting the Fire with Women Landowners” and the day-long event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Sentry World Atrium.
What is the key ingredient to supporting Wisconsin women who want to learn how to best steward their land? According to research done by Eells and Christoffel for over two decades, the answer is conservation educators who understand and use educational strategies and outreach that work best for women. WiWiC, a national leader in women-focused conservation education, is hosting this first-of-its-kind gathering to bring together conservation educators from across the state to learn about these best practices to support the increasingly powerful and growing demographic of women landowners.
People are also reading…
Space is limited and registration is open at WiWiC.org under Events.