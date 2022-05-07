Drug take back event is a success

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive, collected 408 pounds of used medication at its Drug Take Back event April 30.
Over the past six months, the department collected 339.8 pounds of medication in the medication drop off box located in the front lobby which is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. People can bring prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.
These medications will be transferred over to the custody of the Department of Justice and destroyed.