MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are participating in a prescription drug take back initiative asking for individuals to hand in their unused or expired prescription medication.

Those willing to hand over their medication can do so between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mount Pleasant Police Department, 8811 Campus Drive, and Walmart, 3049 S. Oakes Road.

Individuals can also drop off their expired or unused medications anytime at the police department from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday year-round.

The police department is asking for prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, inhalers, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

