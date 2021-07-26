 Skip to main content
Drop-in playground program under way
Summer recreation

Children and playground leaders await the start of a game of dodgeball with fellow children and Racine Park and Recreation playground leaders.

 JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) will offer a free drop-in playground program for youth ages 7-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through Aug. 5 at these parks:

  • Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.
  • Matson Park, 1110 South St.
  • Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.
  • Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St.
  • Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive
  • Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St.

No registration is required. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.

Free meals for ages 17 and younger will be provided from 11 to 11:45 a.m. However, the playground program is only for youth ages 7 to 14.

